Children in Louisiana are asking Blue Bell to change the name of one of its ice cream flavors as they believe the name is too divisive.The ice cream flavor name they want to change? The Great Divide.An image posted on social media shows the kids asking for the name change.They said it reminds them of racial division and think it should be renamed to "Better Together."The Brenham-based creamery told CNN they have contacted Traci, the mother of the kids, and said they were "amazed" when they read the post for its "thoughtfulness and their compassion for all people."Blue Bell has not said if a name change is in the works.