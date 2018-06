An officer died early Sunday morning in an hit-and-run crash, and police are searching for the driver.The crash happened around 1 a.m. during a traffic stop.The officer was transported to the hospital where he later died.Police are searching for a dark-colored, late-model Jeep Wrangler with damage to its right front and possibly right side.Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of this Jeep should contact the Mentor Police Department.