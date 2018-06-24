Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair

A northern Virginia woman says she was denied service by an Uber driver because she uses a wheelchair.Kelly Simoneux says she was stunned by the encounter in Pentagon City.She reportedly called an Uber after a meeting, but when a hotel employee tried to load her wheelchair into the trunk of the Uber, the driver intervened.Simoneaux says she got out of the Uber, but was still charged for the ride.Uber's discrimination policy says that type of behavior is prohibited.Uber issued Simoneauex a refund, and the company says appropriate action will be taken to make the situation right.