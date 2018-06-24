Police release photo of suspect accused of killing man inside SW Houston sports bar

EMBED </>More Videos

1 dead after shooting at nightclub in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of killing a man at a sports bar in southwest Houston.

Investigators responded to a shooting in the 11000 block of South Wilcrest around 3:45 a.m Sunday.

HPD Sgt. Mark Holbrook told Eyewitness News that about 30 people where inside La Oficina sports bar watching soccer, when everyone heard gunshots.

Officers said a 45-year-old Hispanic male got into a disturbance inside the club and was shot multiple times.

The victim died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this deadly shooting is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingman killednightclubHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News