Gun owners call for teachers to carry weapon on campuses during rally in Santa Fe

EMBED </>More Videos

Carry for our Kids rally held in Santa Fe. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A small group of open-carry gun advocacy and gun rights organizations held a rally Saturday in Santa Fe.

Those in attendance called on the school district to adopt policies that would allow teachers and staff to carry a weapon on school campuses.

The rally was presented by This is Texas Freedom Force and the pro-gun advocacy group Open Carry Texas.

Santa Fe ISD has yet to adopt a policy that would allow teachers to be armed. The state of Texas has left the decision up to local school boards.

Earlier this month, the district announced the plan to implement several new changes in the upcoming months to increase safety and bring awareness to mental health across the district.

Those plans include increasing security presence, adding additional counselors to address mental health and creating a committee designed to "research possible solutions to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetygunsSanta Fe High School shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News