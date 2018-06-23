SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --A small group of open-carry gun advocacy and gun rights organizations held a rally Saturday in Santa Fe.
Those in attendance called on the school district to adopt policies that would allow teachers and staff to carry a weapon on school campuses.
The rally was presented by This is Texas Freedom Force and the pro-gun advocacy group Open Carry Texas.
Santa Fe ISD has yet to adopt a policy that would allow teachers to be armed. The state of Texas has left the decision up to local school boards.
Earlier this month, the district announced the plan to implement several new changes in the upcoming months to increase safety and bring awareness to mental health across the district.
Those plans include increasing security presence, adding additional counselors to address mental health and creating a committee designed to "research possible solutions to ensure a safe learning environment for students and staff."