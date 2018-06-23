Police are looking for answers after a woman's body was found decomposing in her garage, and her car stolen.The homicide team was called to the 12000 block of Leader St. around 10 p.m. Friday after neighbors reported a foul smell.Once inside the home, investigators found the homeowner dead in the garage. Police say her body was in an apparent state of decomposition.During their work, they discovered a maroon colored 2003 red Buick LeSabre was missing.Police say the car was recently used during a dine-and-dash at a local Denny's restaurant, just five miles away from the scene.Exclusive surveillance video from the business shows two men walking into the business around 9:30 p.m. on June 20, three days before the victim's body was discovered.Employees told Eyewitness News the men ordered around $50 in food, then tried to leave without paying.A manager who followed them out told ABC13 both men begged him not to call the police and offered up a cell phone in exchange.Managers say the men fled in that same Buick LaSabre.The suspects are described as about 19 years old, one of them was wearing bandages on his left leg and walked with a noticeable limp.Police are still searching for those two men and the victim's car with Texas plates: BZ2-H409If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.You can also make an anonymous tip online at