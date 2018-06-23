Woman charged with DUI after car goes airborne, landing between gas pumps

EMBED </>More Videos

Car goes airborne and slams into gas station. (KTRK)

BRANDON, Mississippi --
Surveillance cameras at a Mississippi gas station captured unbelievable video of a car jumping the curb and careening towards gas pumps.

The video is gut-wrenching to watch. The woman walked away from the accident with minor injuries.

"She had an angel riding with her, that's for sure," Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke said.

In the video, you can see the car jumping a curb, flipping over and stopping just before slamming into a gas pump.

Investigators believe Shelby Lynne May, 24, was driving 100 miles per hour, WLBT reported.

"Actually, a Rankin County Constable, he was leaving a business near the service station. She had overcorrected, gone into oncoming traffic, nearly had an accident there with another vehicle, crossed back over and that's when she hit the curb and went airborne," Duke said.

Duke said that May admitted to having several beverages at work.

May was arrested and charged with DUI. She posted a $1,500 bail Friday morning.

Fortunately, no cars or people were in her path.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentDUIdui crashu.s. & world
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News