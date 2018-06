H-E-B said it is voluntarily pulling 40 bread products from its shelves over quality issues.The Texas grocery store chain says certain H-E-B and Hill Country Fare bread and buns suffered from an unbalance in the yeast that could make the bread smell or taste "unfavorable."The issue has not made anyone sick and poses no health risk, H-E-B said.H-E-B said the products were produced with a best-by date between June 26 and July 2.4122000387 HCF HAMBURGR BUNS LARGE 8CT4122003108 HEB SPLIT TOP HNY WHEAT 24 OZ4122003278 HEB BAKE SHOP 100% WHOLE WHEAT 24 OZ4122003324 HEB BAKE SHP PUMPERNICKEL 24 OZ4122010127 HEB SEED HAMBURGER BUNS 8CT4122018404 HEB FRENCH TOAST BREAKFAST BRD 24 OZ4122019164 HEB WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS 8 CT4122019165 HEB WHEAT HOT DOG BUNS 8CT4122019544 HEB GLYCEMIC HEALTH BREAD 16 OZ4122021761 HEB TX SIZE SEED BUNS 6CT4122023498 HEB HAMBURGER BUNS 8 CT4122024999 HEB WHOLE GRAIN WHITE BREAD 24 OZ4122035774 HEB LARGE WHIT ROUND TOP 24 OZ4122041461 HCF HOT DOG BUNS 16CT4122046090 HCF WHIT THIN SNDWCH BRD 24 OZ4122060201 HCF HOT DOG BUNS-8CT4122062888 HEB BAKE SHOP TEXAS TOAST 24 OZ4122063420 HCF X-THN WHT SNDWCH BRD 24 OZ4122065425 HCF ROUND TOP WHITE BREAD 16 OZ4122073398 HCF HAMBURGER BUNS 16CT4122074226 HEB TX SZ PLAIN HMBRG BUNS 6CT4122078985 HCF WHEAT SANDWICH BRD 24 OZ4122079248 HCF HAMBURGER BUNS-8 CT4122080568 HEB BKSHP 100% WW RND16 OZ4122080569 HEB BAKESHOP RT WHITE 16 OZ4122083056 HEB 100% WHEAT HAMBURGER BUNS4122083910 HEB HOT DOG BUNS 8CT4122084868 HEB XTRA THIN SANDWICH 24OZ4122085041 HEB BS HEART HLTH FIBER BREAD 24 OZ4122088001 HEB SPLIT TOP WHITE BREAD 24 OZ4122088006 HEB SPLIT TOP WHEAT 24 OZ4122098155 HEB ESS GR WALNUT MU 24 OZ4122098156 HEB ESS GR 12GRAIN 24 OZ4122098157 HEB ESS GR HONEY WHEAT 24 OZ4122098158 HEB ESS GR JEWISH RYE 16 OZ4122098159 HEB ESS GR 7 GRAIN 24 OZ4122098162 HEB ESS GR WHL WHEAT HONEY 24 OZ4122098163 HEB ESS GR WHL WHT MULTI 24 OZ4122098164 HEB ESS GR OAT & NUT 24 OZ4122098165 HEB ESS GR 100% WHOLE WHT 24 OZIf you purchased any of these products, you can return them to the store for a full refund.