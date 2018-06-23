ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Memorial set at Florida arena for slain rapper XXXTentacion

EMBED </>More Videos

Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper who went by XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday. (Miami-Dade County Corrections Office via Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Florida --
A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
EMBED More News Videos

Dedrick Devonshay Williams arrested in shooting death of XXXTentacion



A flyer posted to XXXTentacion's Instagram page invites fans to "come say your final goodbye."

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News