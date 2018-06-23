A ride along with a sheriff's deputy in a mostly rural Texas county revealed some of the hot-spots where smugglers operate.
In Dimmit County, just southwest of San Antonio, the area sees a lot of activity because human traffickers use it as a hub, WOAI reported.
Jose Diaz, a Dimmit County Sheriff's deputy, has only been in the force for two years but has already been in 10 car chase. All of them stemmed from human smuggling - with undocumented immigrants at the center of it all.
But, none of the chases ended as bad as the one that took place Sunday, June 17.
"This is a dangerous job," said Deputy Diaz. "Where that fence is all dropped down is where he rolled over."
A chase that ended in the deaths of five immigrants.
"It's sad because it was their lives. You know, just because they come from another country doesn't mean anything. They bleed just like you and I do," Diaz said.
That's what fuels Deputy Diaz to stop immigration and is always keeping an eye out for potential smuggling.
According to Diaz, places like Highway 85 turn into dirt county roads and that's where smugglers go through on a daily basis - loading as many people as they can in their vehicle.
He says immigrants hide in the bushes and smugglers eventually take them away like cargo to bigger cities like San Antonio.
"We catch one vehicle and the next day we hear about 42 bodies being loaded up," said Diaz.
There were 14 immigrants aboard the SUV that crashed on Sunday. Several of them remain in the hospital.
