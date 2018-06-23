The proud father and husband took to Twitter to announce wife Joanna had given birth to another bundle of joy.
And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger! 10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers all accounted for, and big momma is doing great! #blessedBeyondBelief— Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) June 23, 2018
Chip said Joanna is "doing great," and their newborn has "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers."
Last October, Chip told Eyewitness News he wanted to "make some more babies" with Joanna while the couple was in Houston, helping to repair a Harvey victim's home.
Joanna said at the time she wasn't sure, but it looks like the Gaines family figured it all out in the end. No word yet on the baby's name.
In March, we reported on how the duo gave birth to another dream: a breakfast restaurant in Waco. You can find out more about it in the video below.
