TRAFFIC

Eastex Fwy northbound exit ramp at I-10 Katy Freeway remains closed hours after truck crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Expect delays after a truck overturned on the US-59 Eastex Freeway northbound ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An Eastex Freeway exit ramp remains closed nearly five hours after an 18-wheeler overturned.

Delays are expected near the US-59 Eastex Freeway northbound exit ramp to I-10 Katy Freeway.

According to Houston police, a call about the overturned truck came in just after 10 a.m. Saturday.

Two heavy-duty wrecker trucks were sent to the scene to turn the truck right side up. But now, TxDOT crews have to check for road damage to make sure it's safe.

We do not know what caused the accident or the condition of the driver.

The exit ramp will remain closed for the foreseeable future. We'll let you know when it reopens.
Live traffic map
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictruck crashHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Hours-long delays after truck crash on I-10 WB at FM 1489
3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston
1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County
Washburn Tunnel to close tonight for maintenance
More Traffic
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News