VIDEO: Truck rampage ends with fiery crash in Australia

Australian authorities have released video from October 2017 showing a big truck on a rampage through the streets of Singleton.The video shows a fiery crash at the end of an alleged joyride that caused millions of dollars in damage.Australia's 7 News reported that the crash ended a 114 km joy ride and police pursuit. The police chase lasted for more than 100 km.Police were pursuing the truck, laying down spikes in an effort to stop the big rig. A closer look showed the undercarriage of the truck igniting, before a fireball engulfed the rig as it took out power polls and a historic building.The crash totaled half a dozen cars, including the truck, and sent five people to the hospital.The driver, Rodney Johnson, was arrested after the crash and is expected to be tried later this year. His defense is expected to argue mental illness, 7 News reported.