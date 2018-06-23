EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3626077" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fan took a tumble as he tried to catch a foul ball at the Astros game Tuesday night.

Astros fans were in for a major surprise during Friday night's game.The fans in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park caught the moment a foul ball came right at them.Gil Perez and Amaris Salinas had just hit record, to get George Springer at bat, when Springer hit a towering fly ball in their direction.The video shows the ball landing a few rows in front of them, then bouncing back to their row.Perez was able to catch the ball, saving Salinas from taking a hit to the face.