SOCIETY

Incredible footage shows the moment an Astros fan catches a foul ball

EMBED </>More Videos

Astros fan makes great catch on foul ball (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Astros fans were in for a major surprise during Friday night's game.

The fans in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park caught the moment a foul ball came right at them.

Gil Perez and Amaris Salinas had just hit record, to get George Springer at bat, when Springer hit a towering fly ball in their direction.

The video shows the ball landing a few rows in front of them, then bouncing back to their row.

Perez was able to catch the ball, saving Salinas from taking a hit to the face.

RELATED: FOUL FALL: Astros fan flips over railing trying to catch ball at Minute Maid Park

EMBED More News Videos

A fan took a tumble as he tried to catch a foul ball at the Astros game Tuesday night.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societysportsHouston AstrosbaseballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Houston's best bars for singles
Medic accused of stealing money clip from deceased man
Woman claims she was denied Uber ride because of wheelchair
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fundraiser held to assist activist Johnny Mata in battle with cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News