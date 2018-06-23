National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg law enforcement officials say the man accused of trying to steal government weapons is in custody. (Credit: Ft. Bragg)

FORT BRAGG, North Carolina --
Fort Bragg law enforcement officials said the man accused of trying to steal government weapons is in custody.



Authorities said 23-year-old Cameron Reese Bray tried to take two M4 rifles.

He was in town with the North Carolina National Guard for their annual training.

Bray was believed to be heading to Greensboro, his hometown, but turned himself in.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Jail.

He faces multiple charges including possession of stolen good/property and felony to obtain property by false pretense.

According to officials, Bray has a criminal history.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weaponsgunsfort braggu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News