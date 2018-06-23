TRAVEL

Atlantic City Hard Rock installs giant guitar with giant mistake

EMBED </>More Videos

Can you spot the giant misspelling?

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey --
The soon-to-open Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City had to work quickly to fix a misspelling on a 30-foot-tall guitar installed this week.

The sign, modeled after a Gibson Les Paul guitar, was put up Thursday morning without officials noticing the word "rhythm" was misspelled on the rhythm and treble switch. It included the letter "E." The guitar is one of two expected to go up at the new resort, with the second slated for installation Saturday at the resort's entrance.

Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open at noon on June 28 the same day as the new Ocean Resort Casino.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelhotelcasinoAtlantic Cityu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
Orlando International Airport to scan faces of US citizens
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
George Strait says you should go to Rockport
More Travel
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News