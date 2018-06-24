FAMILY & PARENTING

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral video shows toddler quite literally embracing carbs. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 22, 2018. (WPVI)

A viral video has taken the internet by storm, and it will have anyone who has a deep love for bread saying, "that's me."

The video shows 2-year-old Olivia quite literally embracing her carbs.

Mom, Katie Bloodworth, says the toddler snatched the loaf out of her pantry.

The Georgia tot then raced into another room, happily chowing down on the stolen bread, cradled in her arms.

We get it, Olivia, and we salute you.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldbig talkersviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
'Carrying Hope' provides comfort to foster children
Holocaust survivor meets family of doctor who saved his life
Couple turns to Ted Oberg for help getting wedding video
Safety group warns of most dangerous summer toys
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News