Roommates find man stabbed to death in his closet at their SW Houston apartment

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are hoping to find the person responsible for a deadly stabbing in southwest Houston.

A man in his 30's was found stabbed to death by his three roommates early Saturday morning on Skyline Road.

According to investigators, the man stepped outside his apartment some time around 3:30 a.m.

After the victim returned to his bedroom, police say his roommates awoke to the sounds of the man screaming.

The man was found inside his closet with stab wounds to his stomach and neck. He later died from his injuries.

Police described finding a pool of blood inside the closet and throughout the victim's bedroom.

Investigators do not believe the man's roommates were involved in the stabbing, but took them in for questioning.

We do not know the name of the victim.
