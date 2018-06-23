Pickup truck driver wanted after 5-year-old boy struck in Katy

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver wanted after 5-year-old struck in Katy (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
A driver in a possibly gray or silver pickup is on the run after deputies said a 5-year-old boy was struck in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating in the 5700 block of Amelia Plantation. This is not far from Greenhouse Road.

According to deputies, the child was stable when he was taken by LifeFlight to the hospital.

A license plate was not given nor was a description of the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
harris county sheriffs officechild injuredpedestrian injuredKaty
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News