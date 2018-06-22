POLITICS

Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed

EMBED </>More Videos

The pressure to stop a new immigrant children's detention center from opening continues to heat up in downtown Houston. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The pressure to stop a new immigrant children's detention center from opening continues to heat up in downtown Houston.

On Friday, Harris County Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis rallied protesters outside the unmarked facility at the corner of Emancipation and Prairie.

"What's going on with this federal immigration program is not Texas, those are not Texas values," said Ellis.

"This is, this is so bad," said Maria Lira.

She told Eyewitness News anger and frustration over the images of children locked in large cages, separated from their families at the Texas border, brought her to the protest.

"First time I couldn't, I couldn't watch it," she said.

We know more than 2,300 children have been separated from their families since May.

The Trump administration says some of the children who were with Customs and Border Protection have been reunited with their families.

"As of June 22, 2018, CBP expects that all unaccompanied children in their custody who were separated from adults who were being prosecuted will have been reunited with their families. There will be a small number of children who were separated for reasons other than zero tolerance that will remain separated (generally the familial relationship cannot be confirmed, we believe the adult is a threat to the safety of the child, or the adult is a criminal alien."

This does not include children who are now under the care of Health and Human Services, which ABC News reports is the vast majority of the separated kids.

President's Trump's executive order to allow children to stay with their parents in detention does not satisfy these protestors.

"We ask that anybody that has children put themselves in these children's shoes and it's still a very traumatic experience for them to be detained and be deprived of their liberty," said Cesar Espinosa, the executive director of FIEL Houston and the organizer of the protest.

He told Eyewitness News they want the children and families seeking asylum to be processed, given a court date and released from detention all together.

They want the facility being prepped to detain children to be shut down for good.

Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationprotestHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen heckled outside her home
More Politics
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News