Students from Santa Fe ISD had a chance to rub elbows with two of the funniest men ever on cable TV.On Friday, former 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart and "Chappelle Show" comedian Dave Chappelle took time out of their trip to Houston to greet students.Photos from Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's office show the jokesters taking time to chat and snap pictures with the students and deputies.Some students wore Santa Fe Strong t-shirts, showing support for their town one month after the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School.The comedic duo performed two shows at Sugar Land's Smart Financial Center on Thursday and Friday.The pair were also expected to attend thein Houston.