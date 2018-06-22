SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --H-E-B is getting into the taco business, but you're going to have to go for a little drive to try them out.
The Texas grocery store has just opened its first True Texas Tacos Tex-Max restaurant in San Antonio.
The new dining concept inside its grocery store features breakfast tacos until 2 p.m. and a mouthwatering selection of specialty tacos all day.
Here's a closer look at the eatery's new menu:
No word yet on when Houston will get in on H-E-B's taco game. We'll alert you as soon as that glorious taco news hits the Bayou City.
True Texas Tacos is located at 17439 Classen Rd., in San Antonio.