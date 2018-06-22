ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Joe Giudice could be deported

EMBED </>More Videos

Reports say the RHONJ star is going through deportation hearings to Italy. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

A reality TV star from New Jersey is reportedly in deportation hearings.

According to reports, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Joe Giudice is currently in deportation proceedings.

The hearings could result in him being deported to his native Italy after he completes his federal prison sentence in 2019.

This comes two years into his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Giudice moved from Italy to the U.S. as a child. He is a legal permanent resident, but he never became a citizen.

His lawyer says no decision has been made regarding deportation.

When he concludes his federal prison sentence in March 2019, the federal government is expected to ask a judge to remove him from the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentreal housewivesTeresa Giudiceitalydeportationu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
4 great community events in Houston this week
10-year-old drag kid's mom: 'Love your child unconditionally'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News