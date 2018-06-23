ABC13 & YOU

Sisters team up to run Houston Galaxy

Sisters Florean Craig and Cheri Montgomery have teamed up to lead the Houston Galaxy, part of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
There's an unstoppable force behind the Houston Galaxy this season. Sisters and lifelong basketball players Florean Craig and Cheri Montgomery are teaming up to lead the Galaxy, which is now in its second season.

Craig, who owns the Galaxy, hired her sister, Montgomery, as head coach. Both sisters played youth basketball in Friendswood and later became teammates at Bay Area Christian School. They later played against each other in college. Craig says her sister, who is currently the varsity basketball coach at Bay Area Christian, is the most talented basketball coach she has ever seen.

The Houston Galaxy is part of the Women's Minor League Basketball Association, a six team league. The Galaxy play their first home game of the season on Saturday, June 23 at 4 p.m. at the Pearland Recreation Center, 4141 Bailey Road. Admission is $10. To view the season schedule, click here.
