Kim Soo Karate Marks 50 Years in Houston

Grandmaster Kim Soo came to Houston from Korea in 1968 with $100 in his pocket. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Houston's oldest continuously-operated karate school is marking a major milestone. It's been 50 years since Grandmaster Kim Soo opened Kim Soo Karate here in Houston.

Grandmaster Kim has dedicated his life to teaching others respect, confidence and discipline through martial arts. At 79 years old, he still teaches classes on a daily basis.

Grandmaster Kim has received mayoral proclamations from six different Houston mayors over the years for his contributions to the community. He has many students who have been with him for decades. Since he first opened his business in 1968, he has taught thousands of students and promoted over 600 of them to black belt.

