Former NFL player opens store with a mission

Former NFL player Jackie Battle and his wife Christine have opened a store with a mission to give back. (KTRK)

Life after football is all about charity for former NFL player Jackie Battle.

Battle is a former University of Houston running back who went on to play for four NFL teams before retiring at the age of 31.

He and his wife moved back to the Houston area and decided to open a franchise of a boutique called Philanthropy.

In addition to women's clothing and accessories, Philanthropy also sells blessings bags filled with food and toiletries for the homeless. In addition, Philanthropy offers Compassion Wear, featuring the logos of local non-profits. 100% of the proceeds from Compassion Wear go straight to those non-profits. A portion of the proceeds from everything else sold in the store - from home décor to accessories - also benefits charity.
