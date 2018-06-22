EDUCATION

Rapping Chicago teacher Dwayne Reed releases new music video

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago elementary school Dwayne Reed has a new video, called 'Ready For The Summer.' (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
You might remember the viral music video made by a Chicago-area teacher welcoming kids back to school.

Elementary school teacher Dwayne Reed has a new video, called 'Ready For The Summer.'


Earlier this year, Mr. Reed released a song to welcome students back to Learn Campbell Charter School in East Garfield Park.

In 2016, Reed's video, "Welcome to the Fourth Grade" went viral while he was student-teaching at Jane Stenson School in Skokie.

Reed has also started an after-school music program at Learn Campbell Charter School.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteachermusic videoback to schoolu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Rapping teacher from Chicago gears up for new school year
Dwayne Reed, creator of The Morning Song, is back!
Student teacher talks about his viral back-to-school rap video
Teacher from Chicago pens rap song to inspire students
EDUCATION
Cy-Fair school district announces new clear backpack policy
Fraternal twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
15-year-old graduates from college with honors
Moms spread messages of kindness at Bay Elementary School
More Education
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News