'Chauncy Glover Project' turns lives around

ABC 13 anchor Chauncy Glover started a hands-on mentoring program after watching a teenager die in the street. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
Helping young men in HISD find a better future - that's the goal behind the Chauncy Glover Project.

ABC 13 anchor Chauncy Glover founded the mentoring program for inner city minority boys. Glover first started the organization while working as a news reporter in Detroit, after he watched a teenager die in the street. The Chauncy Glover Project is now in its second year here in Houston.

On Friday, June 22, the young men of the Chauncy Glover Project will take the stage at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for their annual black tie gala. This year, the gala is entitled "There is a KING in ME!" For more information, click here.
