Expect delays if you are on the westbound lanes of I-10 near FM 1489 in Brookshire.An 18-wheeler accident involving four other vehicles spilled more than 80 gallons of fuel on the roadway.Traffic is backed up for more than eight miles down I-10 outbound. You can use Highway 90 as an alternate.For those drivers stuck behind the crash scene, it appears traffic is getting by in one lane.TxDOT said it expects it will take more than four hours to clear the scene, meaning drivers might be bumper-to-bumper for awhile.