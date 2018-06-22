ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Joe Jackson in declining health, family says

Jermaine Jackson tweeted that Joe Jackson is in poor health. (WLS)

Talent manager Joe Jackson is very ill and may be close to death, according to a source close to the Jackson family.

Jackson's son, Jermaine Jackson, tweeted Thursday that while his father's health was not good, it was not accurate to say he was dying.

Jackson is 88.
