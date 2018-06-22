HOUSTON ROCKETS

Houston billboards pop up to land LeBron James with Rockets

EMBED </>More Videos

SkyEye13 checks out a billboard above a Houston freeway that is trying to sell LeBron James on playing for the Rockets. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The city of Houston will make their desire for LeBron James known like other cities have with a billboard.

Rockets superfan Greg Andrews bought six billboards that will hopefully catch the attention of the "King." The first one went up Friday near the Gulf Freeway and Wayside.

Other billboards have been placed by fans in Los Angeles, Cleveland, New Orleans, and Philadelphia.


James is expected to be the first domino to fall in free agency, which begins July 1. It is expected that most players will wait to make their decisions until James announces his. His most recent free agency decision came in 2014, when he decided to leave the Miami Heat and return home to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rockets guard Chris Paul is headed for free agency, but expected to re-sign with the organization. Reports have said he will focus on recruiting James to join he and James Harden. Paul and James have been friends for years. They are part of the 'banana boat crew' and James is the godfather of one of Paul's sons.

READ MORE: LeBron James to H-Town? Daryl Morey mum about landing superstar with Rockets
EMBED More News Videos

After the NBA Draft, Rockets GM Daryl Morey answers a question on the prospect of landing LeBron James in Houston.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsHouston RocketsCleveland Cavalierslebron jamesHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ROCKETS
Rockets add three players during 2018 NBA Draft
Rockets take USC's De'Anthony Melton, trade for Purdue's Vincent Edwards
LeBron to H-Town? Rockets GM mum about landing superstar
James Harden, Jose Altuve named finalists for ESPYs Best Male Athlete Award
More Houston Rockets
SPORTS
Gurriel hits grand slam, Astros rout Royals 11-3
Khiry Shelton caps Sporting Kansas City's comeback over Houston Dynamo
Balanced Astros look to win rubber match against Royals
Correa's RBI single in 12th gives Astros 4-3 win over Royals
Mexico defeats South Korea 2-1
More Sports
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News