Update from @houstonpolice: woman arriving at bank was confronted by robber. She screamed, dropped bag/cash. Officer working extra job came out of bank, saw gun & fired. Officer & woman not hurt. Robber got away in late model Mercedes SUV. #ABC13 pic.twitter.com/YwHHMYm3Jb — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) June 22, 2018

Police are investigating an apparent robbery at the Wells Fargo bank Friday afternoon in northeast Houston.According to HPD, a woman was confronted by an armed, masked suspect outside the bank in the 3400 block of Tidwell.The woman screamed and dropped her money in the parking lot, authorities said.Upon hearing the noise, an off-duty officer came out and fired multiple shots at the suspect.The victim and officer were not hurt. It is unknown if the suspect was hit by the officer."We're still looking for the suspect and we're going to continue to until we find him," HPD Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said.Police recommend to always be aware of your surroundings and know the area you are in.The suspect is described as white or Hispanic male. Police believe the suspect left the scene in a late model Mercedes SUV.