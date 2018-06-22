SAFETY

Mother sending warning after two G.E. microwaves caught fire

Woman sends warning after 2 microwaves catch fire (KTRK)

A woman in Colorado is sharing a warning after two of her G.E. microwaves caught on fire.

She said the first built-in microwave caught on fire shortly after she moved into her house. She thought it was a fluke so she ordered the same model. However, three weeks ago, she said the second microwave also caught fire.

She claims a G.E. representative told her microwaves catch fire all the time.

"I think it's an item that should be recalled. I think it has some sort of malfunction or defect or something," she said.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are no recalls or incident reports on this G.E. model. The company has not made a comment.
