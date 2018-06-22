Why most of the Texas Gulf Coast flooded, except for Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A tropical weather system with no name just caused the worst flooding in Texas since Hurricane Harvey.
From Beaumont to Brownsville, large swaths of land near the Texas Gulf Coast were inundated with 10 to 15 inches of rain this week with one notable exception: the Houston-Galveston corridor.
Parts of Harris County did pick up seven to eight inches of rain, sending several creeks out of their banks.
Most of Houston's bayous received less than half that amount and stayed well within their banks.
For just the fourth time in history, Bush Airport recorded four straight days with at least one inch of rain. The last time that happened was during Hurricane Harvey, which dumped far more rain across the region in what we now know is the worst rainstorm on U.S. soil in recorded history.
