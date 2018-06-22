Cruise ship with hundreds on board loses control, strikes several sailboats

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A man was forced to leap-frog to save his life when a Boston cruise ship filled with hundreds of eighth graders lost control.

The ship set out as an end-of-school year celebration for the kids on Thursday.

One student's cellphone video shows the man as he jumped between several sailboats to get out of the way.

The ship's crew says they briefly lost control of the throttle, but were able to quickly recover.

Luckily, the man wasn't injured, and the cruise only caused minor damage to the other boats.
