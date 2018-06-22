TRAFFIC

3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston

3 major road closures to know this weekend in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're headed out this weekend expect major road closures along US-290 and I-45 Gulf Freeway. Crews will be back working after delays due to rain.

US-290:
All westbound from lanes from 34th Street to Hollister will be closed continuously starting at 9 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-610:
The westbound connector ramp to US-290 will be closed continuously starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

IH-45:
The northbound lanes from IH-610 South Loop to Woodridge will be closed continuously starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

I-10 East:
The two outside eastbound lanes from Sheldon to Bayou Drive will be closed daily on Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The two inside westbound lanes from Beltway 8-East to Freeport Blvd will be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Sunday.

610 South Loop :
All eastbound and westbound lanes from FM-521 at Almeda to Scott Street will be closed nightly starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 10 a.m. Sunday.

US-59 :
The US-59 Eastex Freeway bridge is opening ahead of schedule, and major closures over the next two weekends will help reconfigure lanes into their permanent positions.

Eastex Freeway :
Multiple lanes on the Eastex Freeway will be closed between FM 1314 to FM 1960 starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The southbound exit and entrance ramp to Sorters McClellan Road will be closed starting Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

Also, there will be downtown street closures for the PRIDE Parade.
