Man accused of chopping off wife's arm during domestic dispute

WANTED: Male, Asian, approximately 5’6, 130 lbs for felonious assault that occurred on 55th street between 4-5 ave. on June 21st. Help us find this individual, share information. #800577TIPS pic.twitter.com/BynpwZ0c1w — NYPD 72nd Precinct (@NYPD72Pct) June 22, 2018

Police are searching for a man who allegedly chopped off his wife's arm during a violent domestic dispute in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.Officials said a 35-year-old woman's right arm was severed at the bicep, above the elbow, just before 12:20 p.m. Thursday near Fifth Avenue and 55th Street.Two fingers were also cut off from her left hand.The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital for surgery. She is expected to survive but will likely lose her arm.Detectives are searching for her 35-year-old husband, who fled on foot.The knife was recovered at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.