1 person dead after car fire on I-10 in Waller County

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
We are following breaking news in Waller County, where authorities say one person is dead after a car fire on the Katy Freeway.


Authorities responded to reports of a car fire on the freeway around 5:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officials say one person died in the fire. The identity of person has not been released.

Officials say an SUV appears to have crashed into the rear-end of an 18-wheeler, causing the SUV to burst into flames.

