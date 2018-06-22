LANSING, Michigan --A physicist who works for a university is charged with sexually assaulting a dog.
Joseph Hattey, 51, is facing two counts of sodomy, WILX-TV reported.
An animal control officer and another person both testified during a court hearing that Hattey assaulted the dog in his basement.
The alleged incident came to light when someone tipped off law enforcement after a questionable Craigslist ad, which led them to Hattey.
The basset hound that was allegedly sodomized has been adopted by a new owner.
Hattey has been suspended from his job as a physicist at Michigan State University.