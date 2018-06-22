A group of women risked their lives to save a 5-year-old boy who got shocked Tuesday morning when he stepped on an electric-charged metal plate in Fort Bend County."Just seeing the state that he was in, and knowing that my little boy is at the same age," said Randee Immel, a Lakes of Bella Terra resident. "My little boy and little girl play here every single day. All of our kids play here, fish here. Just thinking of what could have been, and thankful that he's alive and he is going to live to tell his story."Immel and her Crossfit group were working out at a parking lot in the 11300 block of Rancho Bella Parkway when they heard screams for help coming from a man near a small fishing pond."I think they're yelling help. At that point, we knew, everyone run," Immel said.Immel, Lauren Monaghan and 16-year-old Emily Tompkins were able to get to the boy first. They attempted to start CPR, but the boy had no pulse."He was starting to lose his coloring. It was obvious he wasn't breathing," said Monaghan, a registered pediatric nurse.In 911 calls released by authorities, Immel could be heard coordinating the rescue effort. Tompkins was instructed to give the boy air while Monaghan was doing chest compressions.After a while, the boy finally gained a weak pulse. The three women kept at their efforts until paramedics arrived and transported him to the hospital by helicopter.Immel told Eyewitness News that she visited the 5-year-old boy and his mother in the hospital on Wednesday. She said he's doing better and even breathing on his own."I just think we were all at the right place at the right time. The right people were there, and this kid will have a long life," said Monaghan.The child's family asked for privacy during their time of recovery.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's office told Eyewitness News that the boy was not a resident at the Lakes of Bella Terra where the accident occurred.The underground electrical box has been shut off while HOA undergoes an investigation.