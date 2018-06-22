PETS & ANIMALS

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Deputy breaks window to free bear trapped in car

EMBED </>More Videos

A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot near Lake Tahoe. (KGO-TV)

ABC7 News
CARNELIAN BAY, California --
A deputy was there to help when a bear got itself into a tight spot, in California., and it was all caught on video.

A sheriff's office shared the video on its Facebook page showing the bear trapped inside a car.

It was decided the safest way to get the bear out of the car was to break the window, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy was brave enough to break the window, allowing the bear to jump out and flee into the forest.

The bear somehow got inside a Subaru Outback and destroyed the interior so badly that the doors couldn't be unlocked, said the sheriff's office on its Facebook post.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearsheriffanimalanimal newsanimal rescueu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Mama bear, cubs take dip inside pool
Bear found in Butte County with no fur responds to treatment
VIDEO: Black bear makes appearance in Healdsburg neighborhood
VIDEO: Mama bear and cub enjoy precious play time
New exhibit set to open at Oakland Zoo
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News