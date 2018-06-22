HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --It was worth a shot.
When one reporter asked late Thursday night what it would take to bring LeBron James to Houston, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey wasn't going to divulge anything pertaining to that.
"I can't directly address that," Morey told the reporter as he closed a post-NBA Draft news conference. "All I can say is now we shift our focus to free agency. And the challenge of upgrading a very good team is not easy, so we're going to have to be aggressive. "
WATCH: Rockets GM full post-draft news conference
It was that aggression that propelled Houston to dreams of a possible trip to the NBA Finals this past season when they brought in Chris Paul.
The Rockets were one win away - and, in some respects, one healthy CP3 hamstring away - from a return to the championship round.
The team is ready to get down to business in the offseason, trying to put themselves back in the position to get out of the Western Conference.
On Thursday night, the Rockets began their business dealings, in earnest, with the selection of University of Southern California shooting guard De'Anthony Melton with the 46th pick in the NBA Draft. The Rockets then acquired the draft rights of Purdue senior Vince Edwards, who was taken with the 52nd pick by the Utah Jazz.
Morey said both athletes will have an opportunity to play for a roster spot this season.
The Rockets also went through the crop of rookies who weren't drafted Thursday, picking up University of Cincinnati forward Gary Clark via two-way contract, which means he would be available to play in Houston and with G-League affiliate the Rio Grand Valley Vipers.
HOUSTON'S PICK IS IN: @HoustonRockets select @DeAnthonyMelton of @USC_Hoops with 46th pick in #NBADraft. https://t.co/6tRAcHdvIa pic.twitter.com/JoAo4wZUYE— Houston Sports (@abc13sports) June 22, 2018
WELCOME TO HOUSTON! @HoustonRockets weren't done in the @NBA Draft, acquiring the rights of 52nd pick Vince Edwards (@IB4T_12), small forward out of @BoilerBall | More at https://t.co/Zri1w8VHvp #RunAsOne pic.twitter.com/JXfeRJLAnW— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) June 22, 2018
The Rockets have to decide on retaining several key pieces to the roster from the past season, mainly Paul, Clint Capela - a restricted free agent, and Trevor Ariza. The team is also looking to add pieces to complement long-term stalwart James Harden, despite having barely any salary cap wiggle room.
The team has been rumored as a landing spot for many top players in this free agency class. Paul George is an unrestricted free agent.
Houston is also a team that could bring the three-time NBA champion James, who has a player option on his contract worth $35.6 million. Multiple outlets have stated Paul, who has yet to confirm returning to the Rockets, as a key recruiter of James, who would most likely have to opt in to the player option and be traded to Houston. The Rockets have the challenge of unloading salary, chiefly the $41 million due Ryan Anderson over the next two years.
Free agency in the NBA starts at midnight on July 1.
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook: