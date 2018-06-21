An east Houston man was allegedly caught with lace panties at his ankles and his genitals exposed in a Denver Harbor park and authorities say it's not the first time he's exposed himself.Alexander Garcia, 75, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure.According to the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office, women walking in the early morning hours at Selena Park in Denver Harbor had reported a man exposing himself. They were investigating when a deputy says he caught Garcia in the act."It's not true. I wasn't doing what they say I was doing," Garcia told Eyewitness News. "I was going to relieve myself. That's what I was going to do and he arrested me."Garcia says he has a bladder problem and needed to urinate. In court records, the deputy constable wrote that Garcia was standing under the gazebo, exposing his genitals and touching himself. At his ankles were "sheer teal green lace panties" and nothing else.In March, a woman says Garcia was at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Port Street, not far from his house with only a coat on."They say you're a serial exposer," said reporter Jessica Willey."Oh no. I'm not a serial exposer. That's not right. No," Garcia said.She added, "Because it looks like you have grandkids. You wouldn't want a child to see that. Would you?""No. I don't do that. I don't do that. It's not right," he responded.Garcia, who is out on bond, was arrested twice between June 14 and June 19 for the two incidents. The retired printer, who has five grandchildren, has a court date on June 28. He says he plans to plead not guilty."I don't go exposing myself. Nowhere. I don't do that."Garcia has a previous charge in Harris County for evading from 2011.