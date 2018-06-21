'WHAT COULD GO WRONG?" Truck driver stopped by police over tangled load of school desks and furniture

EMBED </>More Videos

How many things do you see in the back of the person's truck? (KTRK)

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (KTRK) --
A mountain of student desks and assorted school furniture caught the attention of police Wednesday as it made its way down a freeway.

The Massachusetts State Police said the tangle of chairs, desks and a filing cabinet was found on the back of a pickup truck on I-91 in Springfield.

The driver was ticketed for, well, the obvious. The unsecured and uncovered load posed a real danger to other people, officers said.

"Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, "What could go wrong?" state police said on Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficbuzzworthytrucksroad safetyMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News