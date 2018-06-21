PETS & ANIMALS

Dog flu: How to protect your pets

EMBED </>More Videos

June is Dog Flu Awareness Month, and a recent uptick in cases in the United States has veterinarians concerned. (WLS)

Jennifer Hoppenstedt
CHICAGO, Illinois --
June is Dog Flu Awareness Month, and a recent uptick in cases in the United States has veterinarians concerned.

Canine influenza H3N2 virus, or dog flu, was first identified in the U.S. in 2015.

An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza virus H3N2 has recently hit New York, according to Dr. David Gonsky, founder and medical director of West Loop Veterinary Care.

Dr. Gonsky said it's a good idea to get your dog vaccinated as soon as possible. He adds that once dog flu hits your state, it's usually too late.



In particular, he recommends vaccinating "social" dogs - those that spend time in places like kennels, dog parks and boarding centers - that are most at risk for catching the flu.

Symptoms of the dog flu to look for in your pet include a persistent cough, runny nose, a high fever, lethargy, reduced or no appetite and discharge from the eyes.

If you notice any of the signs of flu in your dog, call your veterinarian and stay away from other dogs and cats. Yes, cats can be infected by dog flu, too!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalspetsdog fluu.s. & worlddogscats
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News