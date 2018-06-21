WEDDING PROPOSAL

Josh Reddick engaged to Georgette 'Jett' Elkins after proposal at NASA in Houston

Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick is over the moon after his off-day proposal at Johnson Space Center. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros players have relished in their days off between series.

So far this season, we have seen various players give back to the community or teach young, aspiring baseball players the finer points of the game.

But for outfielder and wrestling enthusiast Josh Reddick, this is a day off that is surely sending him over the moon.

Reddick posted photos Thursday on Instagram of a visit to Johnson Space Center with his girlfriend, professional snow and wakeboarder Georgette "Jett" Elkins.

In a series of photos, Reddick and Elkins are seen taking in the sights and facts of the space program. However, he found the occasion right for him to express how his love for Elkins is as infinite as the universe.

With a replica of the Martian landscape behind them, Reddick got on one knee and asked for Elkins' hand in marriage. She said, "Yes!"

"Took advantage of an off day (at Space Center Houston)! Learned a lot I was unaware of about our space program," Reddick captioned. "Saw a ton of rockets so that was cool. I also asked the girl that can't live without to marry me!"

Now that's a stylin' and profilin' proposal. Woo!
