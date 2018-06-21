SOCIETY

Pearland woman hosting garage sale to get rid of 30 years worth of hoarded items

Pearland hoarder with 30 years worth of items having a sale. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland woman is helping her mother clean her house with a massive garage sale.

What started out as just a collection later turned into hoarding. Now, after her family sold her house, Judy Smith has 20 days to sell 30 years' worth of items.

"We've got, probably, I would estimate over a 1,000 frames, over 700 different pieces of china/glassware," said Judy Smith's daughter, Debbie Coffey.

Debbie said the house was sold due to Judy's deteriorating health.

"She kept bringing more stuff in and nothing was going back out," Debbie said.

The garage sale will continue all through this Saturday, June 23, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 3915 Greenwood Drive in Pearland.
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
