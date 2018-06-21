EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3633460" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SKYDRONE FOOTAGE: Mayde Creek flooding concerns

A day without heavy rain and a release of water from the Barker and Addicks reservoirs has dropped the water level on Mayde Creek in west Harris County.Currently, the creek is a lot lower than Wednesday night when it spilled onto Greenhouse Road and caused the intersection at Saums to be barricaded.No homes were affected but it raised the anxiety level in neighborhoods that were flooded by Hurricane Harvey.Harris County Flood Control is now talking to the Army Corps of Engineers about widening the creek at the bridge and building a bypass channel to help divert water during flooding.It's not an immediate fix and the permitting process takes time.Even after permits are given, construction could be two years or more before it starts. Cost of the project is estimated to be $10 million.