PETS & ANIMALS

Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies in Santa Cruz Mountains at age 46

EMBED </>More Videos

Koko the gorilla passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46. Koko was known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language. (YouTube/kokoflix)

WOODSIDE, California --
Koko the gorilla passed away Tuesday morning in her sleep at the age of 46. Koko was known for her extraordinary mastery of sign language.

Koko was born at the San Francisco Zoo and moved to the Santa Cruz Mountains eight years later, along with The Gorilla Foundation.

Koko was featured in multiple documentaries and appeared on the cover of National Geographic twice. She touched the lives of millions as an ambassador for all gorillas.

MORE: Watch Koko the gorilla rock out on the guitar
EMBED More News Videos

Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist Flea visited Koko the gorilla and let her play with his instrument.


She was an icon for inter-species communication and empathy.

The Gorilla Foundation says Koko shared a special bond with Robin Williams. The two met for a video shoot in 2001.

Koko's handlers said at that time, she hadn't smiled in six months since her lifelong partner passed away. Williams made her smile.

The two joked and wrestled, even got into a tickling fight.

The foundation said Koko expressed sadness after her handlers explained Williams had died in 2014.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalgorillassign languagesan francisco zoou.s. & worldanimal newsfamous deathscelebrity deathsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch a gorilla rock out on the guitar
PETS & ANIMALS
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Protest scheduled in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial
Wrong-way driver facing new charges after crash victim dies
Two beachgoers haul in shark with a very toothy grin
Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Family warns others after finding rattlesnakes in pool noodles
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
Show More
Children want Blue Bell to ditch "Great Divide" name
Man finds rattlesnake under hood while trying to start car
Suspect dead, 2 officers injured after shooting in San Diego
Is April the giraffe pregnant again?
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
More News