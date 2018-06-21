Corps of Engineers releasing water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs

@USACEGALVESTON have begun making releasing from Addicks and Barker Reservoirs. Flows will be elevated along Buffalo Bayou, but the releases will not result in any flooding downstream of the dams along Buffalo Bayou #houwx #hounews — Jeff Lindner (@JeffLindner1) June 21, 2018

After several days of stormy weather and torrential rain, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Addicks and Barker reservoirs.SkyEye13 was over both reservoirs in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon to get a better look at the water levels.Meteorologist Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District said on Twitter that the release of water from the reservoirs will not result in flooding downstream of the dams, but that flows will be elevated along Buffalo Bayou.Heavy rain on Wednesday caused South Mayde Creek to flow over its banks, leaving residents fearing for the worst. As you might remember, that area saw significant flooding during Hurricane Harvey.South Mayde Creek is located near the Addicks Reservoir.